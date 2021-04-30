The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. 1,226,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,653. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

