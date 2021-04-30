The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,653. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,959,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,321,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

