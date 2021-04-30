The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 240,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,830. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $72.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,050,633 shares of company stock valued at $127,668,779. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

