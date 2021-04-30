The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises about 3.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.67. 279,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363,830. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

