The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading Up 0.8%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) shares were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). Approximately 143,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 375,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of The City Pub Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.63. The firm has a market cap of £129.70 million and a P/E ratio of -32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

