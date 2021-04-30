The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Earnings Results

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Clorox updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.450-7.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.45-7.65 EPS.

Shares of CLX traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.50. 4,473,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

