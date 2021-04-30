The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Gap Down to $185.94

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $185.94, but opened at $177.87. The Clorox shares last traded at $177.80, with a volume of 36,678 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.41.

The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average is $197.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

