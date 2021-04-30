The E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Earnings on Friday

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $21.68 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.94.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,705.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $560,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $194,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

