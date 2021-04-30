The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of The Eastern stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The Eastern has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $30.11.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.60%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

