The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The Ensign Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.54-3.66 EPS.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.85. 353,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,290. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,015 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

