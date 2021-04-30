The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,168 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 651,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $316.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 193.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.40.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

