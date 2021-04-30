The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.87 or 0.00364924 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001867 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

