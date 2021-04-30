The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.19). The Gap reported earnings per share of ($2.51) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,104. The Gap has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other The Gap news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,282 shares of company stock worth $13,591,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth $205,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

