The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,034.80

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,034.80 ($13.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,276.60 ($16.68). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,209 ($15.80), with a volume of 177,460 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,342.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,034.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £525.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30.

About The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

