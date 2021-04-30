The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $232,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $352.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

