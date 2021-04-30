The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 3.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after buying an additional 597,444 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $349.40. 75,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.