The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 7,089,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,205. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on GT. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

