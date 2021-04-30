The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.74, but opened at $18.11. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 93,905 shares traded.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

