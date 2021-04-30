The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $1.56

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00002705 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $179.92 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00065646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00759701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.22 or 0.07485875 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.