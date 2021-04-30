The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

THG traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,043. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

