The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%.
THG traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,043. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.
About The Hanover Insurance Group
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.
