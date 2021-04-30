The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $66.65 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

