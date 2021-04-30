The Hartford Financial Services Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 15,268 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical volume of 5,089 call options.

NYSE:HIG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.63. 138,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.