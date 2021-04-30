The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 5.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

