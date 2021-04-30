The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 495,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 117,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.62 and its 200-day moving average is $281.01. The stock has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.