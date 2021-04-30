The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.01.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

