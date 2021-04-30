The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,750 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $151,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $325.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

