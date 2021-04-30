The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $325.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

