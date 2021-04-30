The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 70.6% in April

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $53.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

