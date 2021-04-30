The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

NYSE SJM opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.74. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

