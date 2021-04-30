The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 566,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

