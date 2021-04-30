The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $337,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

