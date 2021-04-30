The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on BATRK. Barclays began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.