The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $47.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

