The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

