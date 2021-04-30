The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,851. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.37.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

