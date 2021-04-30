The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $20,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 180.0% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.