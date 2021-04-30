The RMR Group (RMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

RMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

