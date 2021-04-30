The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGPYY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.66. 5,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

