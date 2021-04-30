The Sandbox (SAND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $66.02 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $392.96 million and approximately $66.02 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 52.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.66 or 0.00192914 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

