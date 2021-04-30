The Sherwin-Williams Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.31.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $273.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $172.32 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

