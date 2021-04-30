The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Siam Cement Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37.

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in cement, building materials, chemicals, packaging, and investment businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

