The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Southern were worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.6% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 628,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 12.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.