The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.71. 80,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,780. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in The Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

