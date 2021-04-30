The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.71. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

