The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
NYSE JOE opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24. The St. Joe has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.23.
The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.
About The St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
Featured Story: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.