The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. The Trade Desk makes up approximately 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $748.98 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 256.50, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $705.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.24.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,687 shares of company stock valued at $184,550,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

