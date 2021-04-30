The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.85 or 0.00016166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $930.87 million and $2.51 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,128,455 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

