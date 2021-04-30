The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

