The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 306.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of The Walt Disney worth $371,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,123.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 36,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 324,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

