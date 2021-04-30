THEKEY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $358,637.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $358,637.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

